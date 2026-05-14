Nepal Parliament erupts over PM Balendra Shah's continued absence

Kathmandu: Nepal's House of Representatives witnessed fresh turmoil on Wednesday as opposition lawmakers protested Prime Minister Balendra Shah's continued absence during discussions on the government's policy and programme for the upcoming fiscal year.

The protest intensified after it was announced that Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle would respond on behalf of the Prime Minister. Opposition parties argued that parliamentary tradition and democratic accountability require the Prime Minister himself to answer lawmakers' questions.

Chairman of the Shram Sanskriti Party, Harka Raj Rai, walked out of Parliament in protest, demanding Shah's presence in the House. Several lawmakers supporting his position also exited the chamber. Opposition leaders further demanded Shah's resignation if he continued to avoid Parliament.

Lawmakers from parties including the Nepali Congress, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), Nepali Communist Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, and Shram Sanskriti Party warned Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal that they could jointly obstruct proceedings unless the Prime Minister appeared before the House.

Opposition lawmakers accused Shah of undermining parliamentary norms by failing to publicly address Parliament since becoming Prime Minister in late March during the Ram Navami festival. They also criticised him for leaving midway through President Ram Chandra Poudel's presentation of the government's policy and programme on Sunday.

Nepali Congress lawmaker Niskal Rai urged the Speaker to direct the Prime Minister to attend Parliament, stressing that it was essential to maintain the dignity of the House. (ANI)

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