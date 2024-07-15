Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel appoints KP Oli as next Prime Minister; to be sworn today

Kathmandu: With the expiration of the deadline to stake the claim for the Prime Minister, Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel has appointed KP Sharma Oli (72) as the next Prime Minister.

Oli is the single leader who staked his claim for the post in support of the Nepali Congress.

Nepal President Paudel called the political parties in the Nepali parliament on Friday evening to stake a claim for the Prime Minister after Pushpa Kamal Dahal lost a confidence motion. The President had called for a claim of stake as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution.

“Honourable President Shree Ram Chandra Paudel as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal has appointed member of the House of Representatives Shree KP Sharma Oli as the Prime Minister of Nepal,” the President’s Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the oath ceremony for Oli has been scheduled for 11 am (NST) on Monday.

Along with Oli, a group of ministers will also be inducted into the cabinet for which the parties are holding rounds of discussions.

Oli and Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba jointly signed an application for the President to appoint the UML chief as the new prime minister on Friday evening, right after the results of the vote of confidence.

Oli, with the backing of the Nepali Congress and smaller parties, had submitted the signatures of 165 lawmakers, claiming majority support in the parliament for the Prime Ministership. The Constitution of Nepal mandates a Prime Minister to cross a majority of 138 in the 275-strong House of Representatives to take over as Prime Minister. Oli became the Prime Minister for the first time in October 2015, soon after the promulgation of the constitution that year, and remained in power until August 2016. (ANI)

