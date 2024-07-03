Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to face vote of confidence, not resign immediately

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has decided to face the vote of confidence and not resign immediately. Secretary of the CPN-Maoist Center, Devendra Paudel confirmed to ANI that PM Prachanda would take the floor test and not step down from the post.

"He will not resign. He has decided to take the vote of confidence, test the mathematics. The office bearers meeting also has decided to support the decision of PM for which talks will be held with various parties including the Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), Nepali Congress and even the CPN-UML and move forward," Paudel confirmed ANI over phone. The latest decision of the Nepal PM comes after the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML have struck a midnight deal to form a new alliance.

As per the agreement signed in between Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and the UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, an agreement of sharing one and half year's tenure each has been reached in between the leaders.

KP Sharma Oli will lead the new government expected to be formed soon for one and half years and then will hand over to Sher Bahadur Deuba for the remaining one and half year term until the next election. Along with the new alliance also has formed a committee to give suggestions on amending the election procedures and the constitution under the leadership of former Chief Justice Kalyan Shrestha. In the overnight agreement, the largest and the second largest party in the parliament also drafted a constitutional amendment agreement where it was stated that the Vice President would be made the chairman of the National Assembly. (ANI)

