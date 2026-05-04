Nepal sacks 1,594 political appointees in sweeping administrative overhaul

Kathmandu: In a sweeping administrative overhaul, Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Poudel issued an ordinance removing 1,594 political appointees in a single move, triggering widespread disruption across the country’s public institutions. The ordinance mandates that all officials appointed before March 26 are automatically dismissed, regardless of tenure or contractual terms.

The decision affects universities, state-owned enterprises, regulatory bodies, councils, boards, research institutes, and media organisations, leaving many without leadership. The move, described as one of the most extensive shake-ups in recent years, has raised concerns about institutional functioning and governance gaps until new appointments are made.

The ordinance was introduced on the recommendation of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah, following the March 5 elections that brought the Rastriya Swatantra Party to power with a near two-thirds majority. Since assuming office on March 26, Shah’s government has pursued rapid reforms across multiple sectors.

Earlier, President Poudel suspended a parliamentary session scheduled for April 30, enabling the government to pass ordinances without legislative debate. While supporters view the dismissals as necessary to remove politically motivated appointments, critics warn of instability and lack of continuity in governance.

Other actions by the government have also sparked controversy. The forceful eviction of squatters from Kathmandu’s riverbanks has drawn criticism for leaving many families homeless, despite promises to resettle genuine landless citizens. At the same time, authorities have launched investigations into several influential business figures over alleged money laundering.

An additional ordinance amending the Money Laundering Act aims to strengthen prosecution powers, with former prime ministers including K. P. Sharma Oli, Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal reportedly under scrutiny.

Despite controversy, the government’s push for digital governance and faster public service delivery has received widespread praise. (IANS)

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