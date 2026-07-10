Nepal Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal invites Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for official visit

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dol Prasad Aryal, has extended an invitation to India’s Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, to visit the Himalayan nation, Speaker Aryal’s Secretariat said on Thursday. Following a courtesy meeting between Speaker Aryal and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava in Kathmandu on Thursday, the Secretariat said in a press note that Aryal had invited Birla to visit Nepal. Aryal informed the Ambassador that he had invited Birla, expressing confidence that the visit would further strengthen parliamentary engagement and bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries. During the meeting, Ambassador Srivastava said that Speaker Birla is keen to visit Nepal. He also invited Speaker Aryal and Nepali lawmakers to visit India to study and observe the country’s parliamentary practices. Although parliamentarians from the two countries have regularly visited each other’s countries, visits by the Speakers of the two parliaments have remained rare in recent years. (IANS)

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