Every dept must adopt solution oriented approach: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

JAIPUR: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday directed officials across departments to adopt a solution-oriented approach towards governance and ensure accountability at every level while addressing public grievances in a time-bound manner.

Chairing a review meeting at the Command Area Development Auditorium in Kota with officials from the police administration, district administration, Municipal Corporation and the Kota Development Authority, Birla reviewed departmental functioning, complaint redressal systems, public grievance mechanisms, and the progress of ongoing development works across the Kota-Bundi region.

He stated that the purpose of governance was not merely to run offices but to instil confidence among citizens that their voices are heard, respected and acted upon promptly.

"Every department must work within fixed timelines to make grievance redressal systems simpler, transparent and efficient," Birla said while directing officials to strengthen drinking water infrastructure and expedite ongoing water supply projects.

The Lok Sabha Speaker directed Municipal Corporation officials to ensure that birth and death certificates are delivered directly to citizens' homes. He instructed that all applications related to birth, death and other certificates be resolved within a maximum period of 48 hours. (IANS)

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