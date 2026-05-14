Nepal Tourism Board clarifies no new restrictions on Indian tourists

Kathmandu: The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that Nepal has imposed new restrictions on Indian tourists, calling such information "false, baseless, and misleading."

In an official statement, the NTB clarified that there are no new rules requiring mandatory identity cards for Indians crossing the Nepal-India border, no limit on tourist stays to 30 days, and no policy allowing confiscation of vehicles for overstays.

The board stressed that Nepal's longstanding open-border arrangements and bilateral agreements with India remain unchanged. It said the strong people-to-people ties, cultural connections, and tourism cooperation between the two countries continue as before.

The clarification came amid circulation of misleading reports on media and online platforms regarding travel regulations for Indian visitors.

The NTB also highlighted a newly introduced online facilitation system aimed at making travel easier for Indian and other foreign tourists entering Nepal with private vehicles through land borders.

Developed by Nepal's Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance, the digital system allows foreign vehicle owners to complete temporary entry permits and revenue payments online. According to the board, the initiative is intended to simplify procedures, reduce delays at border points, and improve the travel experience. (ANI)

Also Read: Nepal Parliament erupts over PM Balendra Shah's continued absence