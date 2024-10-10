Nepali Teen Climber Makes History as the Youngest to Conquer All 8,000m Peaks

GUWAHATI: A Nepali teenager has entered the record books, becoming the youngest person to climb all 14 of Earth's highest peaks.

Nima Rinji Sherpa reached the summit of Mount Shishapangma in Tibet around 6:05 AM local time Wednesday.

This makes him one of the few climbers who have summited all the eight-thousanders in the world because the UIAA has classified 14 mountains more than 8,000 meters high.

Sherpa has been climbing at high altitudes since he was 16 and managed to summit all the eight-thousanders within 740 days.

He summited the world's eighth-highest mountain, Manaslu, on September 30, 2022, one day after his 10th-grade board exams ended.

Climbing Partner: Pasang Nurbu Sherpa Sherpa accompanied him during the climbs.

He has also climbed his way into the record books for being the youngest to climb Himalayan peaks G1 and G2, as well as Kashmir's Nanga Parbat. He's also known for being the youngest climber to climb Mount Everest and Lhotse within just 10 hours. Wednesday's ascent has pushed Nima Rinji into the records books once more.

Nima Rinji is from a mountaineering family. His family owns Seven Summit Treks; it's Nepal's biggest mountaineering expedition company. This is also the team he summited Mount Shishapangma with.