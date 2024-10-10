Meghalaya: SSA Teachers March to Secretariat After 9 Days of Silence

SHILLONG: The protest march by school teachers from the All Meghalaya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan School Teachers' Association (AMSSASTA) to the secretariat on Wednesday witnessed an affirmation of this viewpoint as they demanded a 100 percent salary hike to benefit from this recently formulated policy.

Instead of meeting with the chief minister and the education minister, they were invited for discussions with cabinet minister and government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh, who was there in their absence.

When they reached the secretariat, the association president, Peter Thyrniang, briefed the press that they were informed that the chief minister and the education minister were unavailable.

Thus, they met the government spokesman and discussed their problems. Thyrniang said the spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh conceded that the government had been made aware of the demand but further went on to add that the education minister had already submitted a presentation to the chief minister, and he would file a second one for consideration by the government.

Furthermore, Thyrniang said that the spokesperson advised the delegation to meet with the adviser to the education department, HM Shangpliang.

Thyrniang said they would meet with adviser to the education department as informed that he was aware of their demand for a raise in salaries.

He said All Meghalaya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan School Teachers' Association has been staging an indefinite sit-in demonstration for the past nine days to pressure the government into giving a salary hike to over 13,000 SSA teachers in the state. Thyrniang stressed that their agitations would not cease until their demand was met.