Nepal’s ex-PM Oli, former HM Lekhak , produced in court over Gen-Z protest violence

Kathmandu: Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak were produced before the Kathmandu District Court on charges of committing atrocities during the Gen-Z protests held on September 8 and 9, 2025. Oli, who is currently admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, appeared virtually before the court, while Lekhak was physically presented after being taken from the District Government Attorney’s Office. Both were arrested on Saturday morning. The charges stem from violent protests in which 77 people were killed and more than 2,400 others were seriously injured. During the unrest, key government buildings, including Singha Durbar, the Parliament Building, the Supreme Court, the President’s Office, police offices, commercial establishments and private residences were set on fire and looted. (ANI)

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