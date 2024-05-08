New Delhi: Flight Duration Between India To US And Europe To Extend

NEW DELHI: Flying to Europe or the US from India has become more time-consuming lately as flight duration have got longer and some routes have been altered.

Air fares remain unchanged but the time taken to complete a trip has increased. This is primarily due to the shift in flight paths owing to geopolitical tensions and safety concerns.

It may be noted that several non-US airlines have refrained from flying through Iranian airspace as a result of the Iran-Israel conflict.

However, American Airlines had avoided to pass through Iranian airspace much earlier.