Thailand Extends Visa Waiver for Indian Tourists by 6 Months

BANGKOK: Thailand's government has decided to continue allowing tourists from India and Taiwan to visit the country without needing a visa for another six months.

This is part of Thailand's efforts to increase the number of tourists visiting the country and help improve its economy, which has been struggling.

Tourists from India and Taiwan can visit Thailand without a visa until November 11. The Prime Minister announced this after a cabinet meeting. They can stay for up to 30 days each time they visit.