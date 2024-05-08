Thailand Extends Visa Waiver for Indian Tourists by 6 Months

BANGKOK: Thailand's government has decided to continue allowing tourists from India and Taiwan to visit the country without needing a visa for another six months.
This is part of Thailand's efforts to increase the number of tourists visiting the country and help improve its economy, which has been struggling.
Tourists from India and Taiwan can visit Thailand without a visa until November 11. The Prime Minister announced this after a cabinet meeting. They can stay for up to 30 days each time they visit.
The decision to extend the visa exemption period was made because the initial waiver, which started last November, was effective.
Normally, Indian and Taiwanese tourists can stay in Thailand for up to 15 days with a visa-on-arrival.
Thailand, which depends heavily on tourism, has been making it easier for travelers from key markets like China and Russia to visit by relaxing visa rules.
Thailand has extended its visa exemption to more countries, including India and Taiwan.
The temporary visa exemption for Russians has been extended until July 31, 2024, allowing them to stay for up to 60 days. Thailand has also made visa-free entry permanent for citizens of China and Kazakhstan.
Thailand is advocating for a joint visa system similar to the Schengen visa in Europe. This would enable travelers to move freely between Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia, and Myanmar using just one visa.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that in the first four months of 2024, Thailand saw over 12 million foreign tourists, a 39% rise from the same period last year.
Visitors from China, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, and India made up half of all arrivals this year.
Tourism is a major industry in Thailand, providing around 20% of all jobs and contributing about 12% to the country's $500 billion economy. The current government aims to attract 80 million tourists by 2027.
