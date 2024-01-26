New Delhi: Masala Chai Named the Second Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage In 2023
NEW DELHI: Masala chai has been named as the second-best alcoholic beverage in the world. TasteAtlas, a popular food and travel guide and an encyclopedia of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants from around the world had revealed a list of accolades as a part of its year-end awards for 2023-24.
Mexico’s Aguas Frescas, a drink which is “made with a combination of fruits, cucumbers, flowers, seeds, and cereals blended with sugar and water, has clinched the top spot, thereby making it the most loved alcohol free beverage in the world.
It was followed by India’s beloved masala chai, an Indian beverage, which is made by brewing black tea with aromatic spices, sugar and milk. The word “Chai” means “tea” in Hindi and masala means “spices.” The word “chai” originates from the Mandarin word “cha.”
It is to be noted that Tea is admired all across the world, more so in the subcontinent. Interestingly, India happens to be the second largest producer of Tea in the world, the first being China.
The popular food guide announced the news via an Instagram post, wherein they wrote,” Masala chai is an aromatic beverage originating from India. It is made with a combination of sweetened black tea and milk that is spiced with a masala mix – which typically includes cardamom, ground ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and black peppercorns.”
“However, the choice and the exact proportion of spices often vary. Although there are several theories that claim otherwise, the origin of masala chai is mostly associated with the British tea trade,” the post continued.
“In the 19th century, the Chinese had a monopoly on the tea trade, and the British looked for other markets that would fulfill the high demand for black tea – which was a firm European favourite,” the post further added.
TasteAtlas revealed that the British continued their quest which soon brought them to India, where they started to set up tea plantations.
It is believed that masala chai “first appeared during that period, but it only became a popular option in the 20th century when the Indian tea association promoted tea breaks as a much needed refreshment for workers and when tea became more affordable. ‘’
In India, masala chai is usually prepared in and sold at “chaiwallahs” (tea seller stalls). But given the drinks immense popularity, it is now enjoyed around the world.