New Delhi: Masala Chai Named the Second Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage In 2023

NEW DELHI: Masala chai has been named as the second-best alcoholic beverage in the world. TasteAtlas, a popular food and travel guide and an encyclopedia of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants from around the world had revealed a list of accolades as a part of its year-end awards for 2023-24.

Mexico’s Aguas Frescas, a drink which is “made with a combination of fruits, cucumbers, flowers, seeds, and cereals blended with sugar and water, has clinched the top spot, thereby making it the most loved alcohol free beverage in the world.

It was followed by India’s beloved masala chai, an Indian beverage, which is made by brewing black tea with aromatic spices, sugar and milk. The word “Chai” means “tea” in Hindi and masala means “spices.” The word “chai” originates from the Mandarin word “cha.”