New Delhi: War Over Butter Chicken Erupts, Delhi HC To Decide Who Invented It

NEW DELHI: Butter Chicken is arguably one of India’s most beloved dish, if not the most, and can be found bubbling on kitchen stoves. It’s mouth-watering looks and irresistible aroma has the power to pull foodies from afar.

However, this lip-smacking north Indian cuisine has found itself embroiled at the center of a contentious dispute over its origin.

Two Delhi-based restaurant chains, Moti Mahal and Daryaganj, both lay claim to this iconic cuisine, and have since been engaged in a tussle – one that has now reached India’s courts. The Delhi High Court is set to decide who invented butter chicken and dal makhni.