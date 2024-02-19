New Guinea: 64 People Dead in Gun Battle Between Rival Tribes in Papua

GUWAHATI: At least 64 individuals have lost their lives in tribal conflicts in the northern highlands of Papua New Guinea, according to reports with officials describing these tragic events as the most extensive in the nation's recent history.

Officials reported that remains were found following what seemed to be an ambush in the early hours of February 18.

The incident occurred approximately 600 kilometers northwest of Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, near the town of Wabag.

As per reports, police were sent graphic videos and photos claiming to be from the site, depicting bodies stripped and bloodied, strewn along the roadside and stacked on a flatbed truck. The conflict is believed to be connected to tensions among the Sikin, Ambulin, and Kaekin tribes.