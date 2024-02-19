New Guinea: 64 People Dead in Gun Battle Between Rival Tribes in Papua

GUWAHATI: At least 64 individuals have lost their lives in tribal conflicts in the northern highlands of Papua New Guinea, according to reports with officials describing these tragic events as the most extensive in the nation's recent history.
Officials reported that remains were found following what seemed to be an ambush in the early hours of February 18.
The incident occurred approximately 600 kilometers northwest of Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, near the town of Wabag.
As per reports, police were sent graphic videos and photos claiming to be from the site, depicting bodies stripped and bloodied, strewn along the roadside and stacked on a flatbed truck. The conflict is believed to be connected to tensions among the Sikin, Ambulin, and Kaekin tribes.
Officials also mentioned that the attackers had utilized a variety of weapons, including SLR, AK-47, M4, AR15, and M16 rifles, along with pump-action shotguns and homemade firearms.
Tribal violence has plagued Papua New Guinea's highlands, witnessing numerous mass killings in recent years. Despite efforts by the government to curb the violence through suppression, mediation, amnesties, and various other strategies, success has been limited.
Approximately 100 troops were sent to the area by the military, but their effectiveness has been restricted, leaving the security forces outnumbered and outmatched. The violence frequently occurs in isolated communities, where clan members carry out retaliatory raids or ambushes in response to prior assaults.
In previous incidents, civilians, including pregnant women and children, have been singled out for attack. These killings are frequently marked by extreme brutality, with victims being hacked with machetes, burned, mutilated, or subjected to torture.
Opposition to Prime Minister James Marape's administration demanded on Monday the deployment of additional police personnel and the resignation of the police commissioner.
The population of Papua New Guinea has more than doubled since 1980, leading to greater pressure on land and resources and exacerbating tribal conflicts.
