Tripura Judge Accused of Sexual Abuse by Rape Survivor

AGARTALA: A rape survivor in Tripura has accused a judge in the district sessions court in Dhalai of sexually assaulting her when she visited his chamber to record her statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The 23-year-old woman claimed that the incident occurred on February 16 when she went to the chamber of the first-class judicial magistrate in Kamalpur.

Meanwhile, the husband of the victim has lodged her complaint with the Kamalpur Bar Association following which a three-member panel led by Dhalai district session judge Gautam Sarkar and comprising chief judicial magistrate Satyajit Das was constituted to probe the incident.