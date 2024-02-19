Tripura Judge Accused of Sexual Abuse by Rape Survivor

AGARTALA: A rape survivor in Tripura has accused a judge in the district sessions court in Dhalai of sexually assaulting her when she visited his chamber to record her statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
The 23-year-old woman claimed that the incident occurred on February 16 when she went to the chamber of the first-class judicial magistrate in Kamalpur.
Meanwhile, the husband of the victim has lodged her complaint with the Kamalpur Bar Association following which a three-member panel led by Dhalai district session judge Gautam Sarkar and comprising chief judicial magistrate Satyajit Das was constituted to probe the incident.
In her complaint, the woman stated that as she was preparing to give her statement, the judge groped her. She rushed out of the chamber and informed both the lawyers present and her husband about the incident.
Meanwhile, the woman’s husband also filed a separate complaint with the Kamalpur Bar Association regarding the matter.
In response to the survivor's complaint, Judge Gautam Sarkar, along with CJM Satyajit Das, visited the office of the additional district and sessions judge in Kamalpur to investigate the matter.
As per reports, the woman was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old man at her residence on February 13 following which a case was lodged at Kachhucherra police station on February 15.
She went to record her statement in the chamber of judicial magistrate Biswatosh Dhar where she alleged that the judge touched her inappropriately and molested her.
Reportedly, Advocate Shibendra Dasgupta from the Kamalpur Bar Association stated that a complaint was submitted to the secretary of the Kamalpur Bar Association. The president of the Bar Association received the complaint, which has since been forwarded to the additional district judge.
