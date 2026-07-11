New Zealand: Iconic Sky Tower sports Indian tricolour as PM Narendra Modi begins visit

AUCKLAND: New Zealand’s iconic Sky Tower was lit in the colours of India’s national flag as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his historic visit to the country- the first visit of an Indian PM in four decades.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the visuals of the Sky Tower and underlined that the gesture symbolised the bonhomie between the two partners.

“A special welcome in Auckland! The iconic Sky Tower was illuminated to mark the visit of PM @narendramodi to New Zealand, symbolising the friendship between our two countries,” the MEA spokesperson wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his visit to New Zealand “historic” shortly after arriving in Auckland.

In a post on X, PM Modi thanked New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for welcoming him at the airport and highlighted that his visit is the first Indian Prime Ministerial visit to the nation in four decades.

“Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport. This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades,” he wrote.

Sharing visuals from his welcome, PM Modi expressed optimism towards the scheduled talks with PM Luxon regarding the bilateral partnership between the two nations and the community address in Auckland.

“Look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland,” PM Modi wrote. (ANI)

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