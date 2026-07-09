PM Modi Arrives in Melbourne for Australia Visit, Set for Talks with Anthony Albanese

MELBOURNE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Melbourne late Wednesday evening, Australia time, on the second leg of his three-nation tour.

After arriving in the Australian city, PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to the talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday and his visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“Landed in Melbourne, Australia. This visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I look forward to the talks with Prime Minister Albanese. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the Indian diaspora which is an important pillar of our partnership,” PM Modi posted on X after landing in Melbourne.

PM Modi will co-chair the 3rd Annual Summit with PM Anthony Albanese and also engage with various stakeholders to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all sectors of mutual interest.

Besides holding bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Albanese, he will also call on Australia’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

During the visit, PM Modi will participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum and address leading business leaders from both countries. He is also scheduled to address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Melbourne. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Modi’s Indonesia Visit Concludes with 20 MoUs to Deepen Strategic Partnership