Nikki Haley cautions Trump on tariff move, says don’t derail India-US ties

Washington: As tensions increase between Washington and New Delhi over US tariffs related to India’s purchase of Russian oil, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has issued a firm warning. She believes the bilateral relationship is at serious risk and called for a course correction, emphasising that strengthening ties with India is crucial if the US aims to counter China’s growing global influence.

In an opinion piece published in Newsweek on Wednesday, Haley stressed that India should not be treated in the same category as China. She cautioned the Trump administration against allowing disputes —such as tariff conflicts or the US role in India-Pakistan peace talks — to fracture the bond between two of the world’s largest democracies.

The past few weeks have seen heightened strain in India-US relations. The Trump administration recently imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India in response to its ongoing oil trade with Russia — this is in addition to existing duties on Indian imports. This move follows a period of growing disagreement, including India’s refusal to recognise a US role in mediating ceasefire efforts between India and Pakistan.

“To achieve the Trump administration’s foreign policy goals-outcompeting China and achieving peace through strength-few objectives are more critical than getting US-India relations back on track,” she wrote. (IANS)

