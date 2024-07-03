Nine militants killed in separate operations in Pakistan: Military

Islamabad: Nine "terrorists" were killed in two separate operations of the security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the military said.

The security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in Khyber and Lakki Marwat districts of KP, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

"During the first operation, seven terrorists, including two terrorist commanders, were killed in the Tirah area of Khyber district," according to the ISPR statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ISPR said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operation, adding that the killed "terrorists" were wanted by the security forces.

In a separate operation in Lakki Marwat district, security forces killed two "terrorists". Sanitation operations are being carried out to eliminate any other "terrorists" found in the area. (IANS)

