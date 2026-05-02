No need for Congressional approval as ceasefire pauses Iran war 60-day clock: Pete Hegseth

WASHINGTON DC: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Thursday (local time) told lawmakers that the Trump administration does not currently need congressional authorisation to continue military actions related to Iran, arguing that a ceasefire effectively pauses legal war powers deadlines, according to CNN reporting from a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, a president must obtain congressional approval or end military operations within 60 days of initiating force. That deadline for the Iran conflict is approaching, but Hegseth argued the timeline may not apply due to the current ceasefire.

“Ultimately, I would defer to the White House and the White House counsel on that; however, we are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire,” Hegseth said, responding to Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, according to CNN.

Kaine rejected that interpretation, saying, “I do not believe the statute would support that,” and warned that the issue raises “a really important legal question for the administration.”

Hegseth also defended the administration’s conduct of the war and its operational safeguards, telling senators that the Pentagon maintains strict protections for civilians.

According to Al Jazeera, he said the US has an “ironclad commitment” to minimising civilian casualties and asserted that the military has “every resource necessary” to protect civilians, including human oversight in AI-assisted systems.

The hearing also included scrutiny over a reported strike early in the conflict that killed more than 170 people at a girls’ school, prompting questions from lawmakers about civilian protections and operational accountability.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also pressed Hegseth on public support for the conflict, asking, “Why do you continue to prosecute a war that the American people aren’t behind?” according to Senate hearing reporting cited by Al Jazeera.

Hegseth responded, “I believe we do have the support of the American people,” noting the conflict began only two months ago.

Gillibrand pushed back, stating, “There’s no evidence that we are safer because of this war. We did not have any evidence that Iran intended to imminently attack this country in any way, shape or form.” (ANI)

Also Read: ‘US is reloading with more power’: Hegseth warns Iran of restarting combat operations if peace deal is rejected