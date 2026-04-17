‘US is reloading with more power’: Hegseth warns Iran of restarting combat operations if peace deal is rejected

WASHINGTON DC: The United States is “reloading with more power than before,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned during a Pentagon briefing on Thursday, asserting that the maritime blockade against Iran will be maintained “for as long as it takes.”

Secretary Hegseth cautioned that American forces are prepared to restart military strikes should Tehran decline a potential peace agreement. “For as long as it takes, we will maintain this successful blockade,” he stated, reiterating that the “US is reloading with more power than before.”

Highlighting the military’s current readiness, the Secretary of War noted that forces have been positioned to commence combat operations if a diplomatic resolution is not reached, adding that the clear “message to Iran is: we are watching you.” (ANI)

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