North Korea leader Kim Jong-un calls enhancing ties with China ‘top priority’

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Monday deepening ties with China is his country's top policy priority, as he held summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, according to a report. The Kim-Xi talks came hours after the Chinese leader arrived in Pyongyang for his first State Visit in nearly seven years, Yonhap news agency reported.

Developing friendship between the North and China is "the people's choice and the calling of the times," China's Xinhua News Agency quoted Kim as saying during the talks with Xi. Kim said Pyongyang viewed the development of mutual ties as the country's "most important strategic priority."

With the international community "going through unprecedented, grand change," he reaffirmed Pyongyang's support for Beijing's "One China" principle and pledged to keep helping safeguard China's core interests, according to the report.

Kim also vowed to work toward making the relationship an exemplary one between nations, saying the two sides should jointly contribute to regional and global peace and prosperity. (IANS)

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