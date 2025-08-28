North Korea calls South Korean President ‘hypocrite’ over denuclearisation remarks

Seoul: North Korea on Wednesday denounced South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s remarks on denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula made during his visit to the United States, saying he is a hypocrite seized by a “denuclearisation paranoia.”

The North’s criticism came after Lee said during a speech in Washington that he and US President Donald Trump agreed during their summit on Monday (local time) to work closely to “establish peace and denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula.”

North Korea denounced South Korea for harbouring a vain hope for denuclearisation, stressing the North will never give up its nuclear weapons.

“It is a daydream for the ROK, the one and only politically poor in the world that has offered all its sovereignty to the US, to cherish an absurd hope for ‘denuclearisation,’ unaware of the nature of the nuclear issue of the DPRK,” Yonhap news agency reported, quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The ROK is the acronym of South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea, and the DPRK stands for North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“Lee Jae Myung should understand that if he continues to be engrossed in a wild dream about ‘denuclearisation’ like a ‘familial disease,’ it will not be helpful to anyone, to say nothing of the ROK,” the KCNA said. (IANS)

