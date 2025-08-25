North Korea's Kim Jong-un supervises test-firing of new air defence missiles

Seoul: North Korea conducted a test-firing of two types of newly improved air defence missiles to assess their combat capability, with leader Kim Jong-un supervising the test of new weapons, state media reported Sunday.

The Missile Administration carried out the test Saturday, firing two types of new air defence missiles at different targets, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim oversaw the firing, accompanied by party and military officials, including Air Force Commander Marshal Kim Kwang-hyok.

The firing test came as South Korea and the United States have been conducting their large-scale joint military exercise, Ulchi Freedom Shield, since August 18, for an 11-day run. The firing demonstrated the missiles' "superior combat capability" to promptly respond to aerial targets, such as attack drones or cruise missiles, the KCNA said, adding that their operation and reaction mode are based on "unique and special" technology.

"The firing particularly proved that the technological features of two types of projectiles are very suitable for destroying various aerial targets," it said.

Kim also put forth "an important task" for the country's defence science sector to carry out ahead of a key party session, the report also said, without elaboration, Yonhap news agency reported. (IANS)

Also Read: Israeli forces destroy Hamas terror bases in Jabaliya

Also Watch: