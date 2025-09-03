North Korea leader Kim Jong-un arrives in Beijing for Xi’s military parade

Beijing: A special armoured train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Beijing on Tuesday as he is set to appear at China’s upcoming military parade, which will be attended by dozens of state leaders, setting the stage for his multilateral diplomatic debut. The train arrived at Beijing Railway Station at around 4 p.m. (local time), nearly a day after departing Pyongyang, with Kim accompanied by Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and other officials. A train carrying a North Korean flag was seen in Beijing before a motorcade with the flag departed the station. North Korea’s state media said, later confirmed by Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), that Kim departed Pyongyang the previous day aboard his private train en route to Beijing and crossed into China at dawn. Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be among dozens of foreign leaders attending Wednesday’s military parade presided over by Chinese President Xi Jinping at Tiananmen Square to celebrate the 80th anniversary of “victory” over Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II. Kim will stand “side by side” with Xi and Putin at Wednesday’s military parade, the NIS said. It also predicted that Kim may hold separate summits with both leaders on the sidelines. Russian reports have said Kim will be seated to Xi’s left, with Putin on his right. The three leaders, appearing shoulder to shoulder, would send a strong signal to the world about their strengthening trilateral solidarity. (IANS)

