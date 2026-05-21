Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping push multipolar world, deepen Russia-China ties

Beijing: In a powerful display of strategic alignment, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reaffirmed their commitment to dismantling global hegemonism and building a “multipolar world.”

During high-level talks in Beijing, both leaders emphasised that the comprehensive partnership between their nations has reached an unprecedented peak, serving as a model for modern interstate relations.

The high-stakes summit comes at a time of deep geopolitical shifts and arrives just days after US President Donald Trump’s official visit to the Chinese capital. Celebrating a quarter-century of rapidly expanding ties, President Putin highlighted the deep-rooted collaboration that has come to define the Moscow-Beijing axis, Sputnik reported.

“Russia-China cooperation has expanded greatly over 25 years. Our two countries maintain close contacts and actively work on mutual projects and initiatives,” Putin stated, adding that the ultimate goal of this synergy remains the “well-being and prosperity of the Russian and Chinese peoples.” A cornerstone of this expanding influence is the BRICS bloc, of which Russia, China, and India are founding members. The coalition has grown exponentially, now accounting for over 50% of the global population and 40% of global GDP.

Chinese President Xi Jinping echoed Putin’s sentiments, calling for a higher quality of strategic coordination to counter a turbulent global landscape marked by a resurgence of “unilateralism and hegemonism,” reported Xinhua.

In a significant diplomatic move, Xi agreed to extend the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, praising its enduring relevance.

“Today, the international landscape is undergoing momentous changes, and the world risks returning to the law of the jungle,” Xi warned. “As permanent members of the UN Security Council and important major countries in the world, China and Russia should take a strategic and long-term perspective... and work to make the global governance system more just and reasonable.” (ANI)

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