North Korea poised for 7th nuclear test: Defence Intelligence agency

SEOUL: North Korea appears to be ready to promptly carry out what would be its 7th nuclear test should leader Kim Jong-un make a decision on it, the Defence Intelligence agency was quoted as saying by lawmakers on Wednesday.

If Kim makes a decision to conduct a nuclear test utilising the No. 3 tunnel at Punggye-ri, it can be carried out in a short time, Representative Park Sun-won of the ruling Democratic Party and Representative Lee Seong-kweun of the main Opposition People Power Party, who co-chairs the Parliamentary Intelligence Committee, told reporters following a closed-door audit of the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Pyongyang last conducted an underground nuclear test in 2017.

North Korea appears to be beefing up efforts to secure nuclear material and is establishing various types of manufacturing facilities for nuclear warheads, according to the assessment by the agency, Yonhap News Agency reported. (IANS)

Also Read: South Korea voices ‘serious concerns’ with Russia over military alignment with North Korea