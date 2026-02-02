North Korea prioritizes regional development under leader Kim Jong-un

Seoul: North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song has highlighted the regional development initiative being pushed for by leader Kim Jong-un as the state’s top priority, calling on officials to devote themselves to the plans, its state media reported Sunday. Pak made the remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony of a construction project in Pyongwon County, South Phyongan Province, the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. In a speech at the event, Pak described the “Regional Development 20X10 Policy” as the highest priority for the party and the state, urging officials to commit themselves to implementing the policy, the KCNA reported. The state media also quoted Pak as calling for “patriotic strength and enthusiasm” to make this year “a new year of victory for the regional revolution,” Yonhap News Agency reported. Since 2024, North Korea has been pushing for regional development aimed at building modern industrial plants in 20 cities and counties every year, seeking to narrow the gap between urban and rural areas in the next 10 years. (IANS)

Also Read: South Korea holds talks with United States, Japan over North Korea missile launch