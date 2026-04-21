North Korea tests cluster bombs in latest ballistic missile launch: Report

SEOUL: North Korea has tested cluster bombs in its latest launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, supervised by leader Kim Jong-un, state media reported Monday.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published the report of the launch of the Hwasong-11 Ra tactical ballistic missile a day after South Korea's military detected multiple short-range ballistic missiles launched toward the East Sea at around 6:10 a.m. from North Korea's Sinpho area.

The KCNA said the purpose of the test-launch was to evaluate the power of the "cluster bomb warhead and fragmentation mine warhead" fitted to the weapon system. Five missiles struck a target area near an island measuring about 13 hectares some 136 kilometres away with "very high density," fully demonstrating their combat capability, the KCNA report said. Photos released showed Kim's daughter Ju-ae, who is believed to be being groomed as his successor, accompanying him at Sunday's weapon test.

Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over the test-launch, saying, "It is of weighty significance ... to boost the high-density striking capability to quell a specific target area, as well as the high-precision striking capability." (IANS)

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