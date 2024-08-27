North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversees ‘suicide drones’ test

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for development and production of more “suicide drones” to enhance war preparedness, amid tensions brewing in the Korean peninsula. South Korean news outlet Yonhap reported Monday that Kim had on August 24 overseen a performance test of various drones. It cited a report by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) about the North Korean Supreme Leader supervising test organized by the Drone Institute of the Academy of Defence Sciences. During the testing, the drones flown along preset courses destroyed designated targets. The drones have the ability to attack enemy targets on the ground in air and in the sea. Kim was quoted by KNCA as saying that it was necessary to develop and produce more suicide drones “to be used in tactical infantry and special operation units, as well as strategic reconnaissance and multi-purpose attack drones.” The North Korean leader also raised the need for proactively introducing artificial intelligence technology into the development of drones. (ANI)

