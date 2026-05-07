Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim praises strength of Indian democracy after BJP wins

OSLO: Two separate statements by Erik Solheim highlight both the perceived strength of Indian democracy and the sustained popularity of Narendra Modi, particularly in the context of recent political developments.

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) historic electoral success in West Bengal and Assam, Solheim remarked that the outcome underscores the resilience and depth of India’s democratic system. Writing on social media platform X, he noted that the high voter turnout—reportedly over 90 percent—far exceeds participation levels typically seen in Europe and the United States. He emphasized that West Bengal alone, with a population of over 100 million, is larger than most European nations, making the election results globally significant.

Solheim argued that such outcomes should prompt Western media to reassess their portrayal of India and its leadership. According to him, narratives that frame Modi as a threat to democracy or his policies as extremist are misplaced. Instead, he described Indian democracy as deeply rooted in the country’s own traditions and history, rather than being a mere Western import. He also pointed out that despite surprising or even “shocking” results in states like West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, the electoral process remained largely peaceful, with losing parties accepting defeat and citizens freely exercising their right to vote and speak.

In a separate interaction, Solheim focused on Modi’s personal popularity, calling it exceptional in modern democratic politics. He stated that it is rare for any leader to maintain such high levels of public support over a long period. Citing a survey by a U.S.-based analytics firm, he noted that Modi had an approval rating of 68 percent, placing him ahead of other global leaders. Solheim went further to claim that no major world leader—including Donald Trump—currently matches Modi’s level of popularity within their own country. He described Modi as a “true world leader,” emphasizing both his domestic support and international influence.

He also pointed to Modi’s personal journey—from humble beginnings in Gujarat, where his family sold tea at a railway station, to becoming one of the world’s most prominent political figures—as a key factor behind his widespread appeal. (IANS)

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