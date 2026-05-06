Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemns attack on United Arab Emirates’s Fujairah

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India’s deep-rooted ties with the United Arab Emirates, expressing unwavering support for the Gulf nation after an attack on civilian infrastructure in the strategic energy hub of Fujairah left three Indian citizens injured.

The strikes targeted Fujairah, a critical global maritime artery on the UAE’s eastern seaboard, which serves as a primary bypass for oil exports outside the volatile Strait of Hormuz. In a post on X, the Prime Minister conveyed his distress over the escalation, stating, “Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable.”

He further emphasised the depth of the bilateral relationship, noting that “India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE” and continues to advocate for the “peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy.” Underscoring the strategic importance of the region’s maritime corridors, PM Modi highlighted that “ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security.” New Delhi’s condemnation was first articulated by MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who, in an official statement on the attack on Fujairah, emphasised India’s stance on the escalating regional situation. He noted that the targeting of innocent civilians must cease and reiterated that India continues to stand for “dialogue and diplomacy” to restore peace and stability across West Asia. Highlighting the importance of global trade routes, the spokesperson called for “free and unimpeded navigation and commerce” through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that such activities must remain “in keeping with international law.”

The Ministry further stated that India stands ready to support all efforts directed towards a peaceful resolution of the ongoing issues in the region. In line with this diplomatic stance, the Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed that three Indian nationals sustained injuries during “today’s attacks in Fujairah”. According to the mission, officials are currently in coordination with local agencies to guarantee that the injured individuals receive “adequate medical care and welfare”.

Reports indicate the three individuals sustained moderate injuries following a fire sparked by the strikes in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ). (ANI)

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