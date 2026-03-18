Not afraid of any messages of the kind: Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismisses Tehran's threats

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed recent warnings from Tehran, stating that the nation remains undeterred by the "Iranian regime's threats to Ukraine over our support for the Gulf countries".

In a statement shared via social media, Zelenskyy dismissed the rhetoric as a recurring theme in regional diplomacy. "This is nothing new. I have heard many different messages over the last four years," the President remarked, according to an interview with i24NEWS and the Jerusalem Post.

He highlighted that the focus of Ukraine's involvement remains purely protective, noting that "the United States and leaders of Middle Eastern countries asked for help with drone interceptors." He further explained that these nations "sought our expertise in air defence" to counter aerial threats.

Zelenskyy emphasized the non-aggressive nature of the collaboration, asserting that "air defence is not about offensive capabilities." He reaffirmed the country's commitment to regional security, stating, "That's why I said that we were ready to help with this expertise and defensive systems."

Reflecting on the history of such warnings, the President reiterated that Kyiv would not be intimidated. "We are not afraid of any messages of the kind. We have heard such messages every day for the last four years, for 12 years, to be precise. It's not new for us," he stated. (ANI)

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