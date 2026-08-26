NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese V-P; discusses ways to strengthen peace at border

BEIJING: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen peace and tranquillity in the border areas and bilateral cooperation across various sectors. NSA Doval, India’s Special Representative (SR) on the India-China Boundary Question, arrived in Beijing on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of Wang Yi, Foreign Minister and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Doval and Wang Yi, who is China’s Special Representative, will hold the 25th round of the Special Representatives’ Talks on the India-China Boundary Question on Tuesday. Ahead of the talks, the NSA called on the Chinese Vice President and discussed ways to strengthen ties. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said, “On 25 August, NSA and Special Representative on the India-China Boundary Question, Shri Ajit Doval called on H.E. Han Zheng, Vice President of the People’s Republic of China.” “Prior to the 25th Round of the SR Talks today, NSA and VP Han discussed ways to strengthen peace & tranquillity in the border areas and further improve bilateral relations across economic, political and multilateral fora, in accordance with the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries,” it added. (IANS)

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