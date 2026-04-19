Nuclear power key to India’s energy independence: Former US Energy Secretary

Stanford: Nuclear energy can play a central role in strengthening India’s energy independence, former US Energy Secretary and Nobel laureate Steven Chu said, warning that geopolitical tensions are exposing vulnerabilities in global fuel supply chains. In an interview, Chu recalled strong India-US cooperation on clean energy during his tenure, noting India’s earlier commitment to sustainability and climate goals. He expressed hope that both countries would continue prioritising these efforts despite recent policy shifts.

Chu stressed that major economies—including the US, India, China, and the EU—must act together to address global energy and climate challenges. He highlighted nuclear power, particularly advanced technologies like breeder reactors, as a promising area for future collaboration. These reactors can recycle fuel and improve efficiency, reducing long-term resource strain. Linking global conflicts such as the Ukraine and Iran crises to energy concerns, Chu said recent events have underscored the importance of domestic energy security. Unlike fossil fuels such as natural gas, which offer limited supply windows, nuclear energy can provide stable, long-term power with fuel stored within national borders.

However, he cautioned that for nuclear energy to succeed, countries must build reactors on time and within budget. He pointed to China’s efficient, standardised approach—using the same teams and designs repeatedly—as a model for reducing costs and improving execution.

Addressing concerns over nuclear waste, Chu said the issue is solvable with modern technology. He highlighted emerging methods such as deep borehole disposal, which uses drilling techniques from the oil industry to safely store waste underground at lower cost and with fewer infrastructure demands.

Chu also warned against overreliance on fossil fuel markets, noting that while the US has become a major supplier, global energy systems remain interconnected and dependent on stability across regions, including the Middle East and Russia. On the ongoing Gulf tensions, he cautioned that even limited disruptions can have lasting economic impacts, with fuel prices taking months to stabilise. He emphasised that uninterrupted trade flows are crucial for global prosperity. As India’s energy demand continues to grow, Chu’s remarks underline the importance of diversifying energy sources, with nuclear power offering a reliable path toward long-term security. (IANS)

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