Nuremberg: India designated ‘Country of the Year’ at BIOFACH 2026

Nuremberg: India has been designated as the Country of the Year at BIOFACH 2026, the world's leading trade fair for organic products, underway from February 10 to 13, 2026, at Nuremberg, Germany.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, is organising India's participation at BIOFACH 2026 with a prominent and high-impact presence.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, India's participation will highlight the country's rich agricultural heritage and its strength as a major global supplier of organic products.

BIOFACH Germany is the world's largest and most influential exhibition dedicated exclusively to organic food and agriculture. APEDA has been participating in BIOFACH for more than a decade and has consistently maintained a strong presence at the event.

India's participation at BIOFACH 2026 marks a significant scale-up compared to previous editions, reflecting the expanding footprint of Indian organic exports, increased global demand for organic products, and growing participation from exporters, associations, and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). (ANI)

