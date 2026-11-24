SANTA CLARA: Nvidia on Monday announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.

According to a statement from the Board of Directors, the board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with him, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to his candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.

The Board said that in the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board was confident that Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk. (ANI)