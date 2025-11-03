Obama slams AI-generated Trump video as ‘deliberate distraction’ from real issues

NEWARK: Former President Barack Obama on Saturday criticised an AI-generated video of US President Donald Trump released on "No Kings Day," calling it a deliberate distraction aimed at diverting voters' attention from real issues.

Speaking at a rally in Newark, New Jersey, in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill, Obama denounced what he described as "political rhetoric and fabricated conspiracies" emerging from the Trump administration.

Referring to the viral AI-generated clip that depicted Trump wearing a crown, flying a fighter jet, and dumping waste on American citizens, Obama told the crowd, "The weird videos of a US president with a crown on his head, flying a fighter jet and dumping poop on American citizens." (ANI)

