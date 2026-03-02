Oil tanker ‘Skylight’ hit off Oman’s Musandam amid widening Iran-Israel-US conflict

Muscat: A Palau-flagged oil tanker ‘Skylight’ was targeted in waters off Musandam Governorate, Gulf News reported, citing an official statement from Oman’s Maritime Security Centre.

Authorities said the vessel was struck approximately five nautical miles north of Khasab Port. A coordinated response was immediately initiated to ensure the safety of those on board. “All 20 crew members were evacuated, including 15 Indian nationals and five Iranian nationals, the centre said.”

The maritime targeting comes amid a sharp escalation in regional hostilities.

Addressing the condition of the crew, Gulf News further reported that medical attention was provided to those affected.

“Preliminary information indicates that four crew members sustained injuries of varying severity and were transferred for the necessary medical treatment.”

Omani officials have not yet shared additional details about the source of the attack or the extent of the damage to the tanker. (ANI)

Also Read: Asian Markets Tumble, Indian Benchmarks Open Lower After US-Israel Strikes on Iran