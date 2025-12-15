One civilian killed, second province placed under curfew: Thai army

BANGKOK: The Thai army on Sunday condemned Cambodia's attack on civilian areas in Si Sa Ket Province, leaving one Thai civilian dead. A Thai army spokesperson said on the same day that there are currently no ceasefire plans in place.

In a statement, the Royal Thai Army said Cambodian forces fired BM-21 rockets at a civilian neighbourhood and a school zone in Si Sa Ket Province on Sunday. The strikes killed one civilian who was hit by shrapnel and set one residential house on fire. The army strongly condemned Cambodia's act of targeting civilian areas unrelated to military operations for two consecutive days, which has caused casualties among civilians, reports Xinhua news agency.

Regarding ceasefire arrangements, Royal Thai Army Spokesperson Winthai Suvaree announced on Sunday that there are currently no ceasefire plans in place.

He noted that the absence of a ceasefire is due to Cambodia's persistent attacks on Thai military positions and civilian settlements, which pose a severe security threat to Thailand. The current military operations will continue until Cambodia ceases all hostile acts. (IANS)

