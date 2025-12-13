Thailand-Cambodia conflict: 10th Thai soldier killed; Cambodia alleges indiscriminate bombing by Thais

BANGKOK: The conflict between Thailand and Cambodia continues to intensify.

According to the Bangkok Post, a Thai soldier has been confirmed killed in combat, raising the military death toll to 10. The Bangkok Post also reported that the Cambodian side had used large numbers of drones in the latest clashes

Meanwhile, the Khmertimesskh reported that Cambodia has claimed that the Thai side continues to violate the ceasefire and the "Joint Statement on the Peace Agreement between Cambodia and Thailand" signed by the Cambodian and Thai sides on October 26, 2025, by continuing to carry out renewed armed aggression against Cambodia's territorial integrity.

The Cambodian Ministry of National Defence demanded that Thailand immediately cease its indiscriminate shelling and use of warplanes to fly into Cambodian territory, According to the Cambodian Ministry, indiscriminate and disproportionate shelling and bombing, were endangering the lives and safety of innocent Cambodian civilians and destroying property, civilian infrastructure, and ancient temples.

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Friday called for protecting the Hindu temple and UNESCO World Heritage site Preah Vihear, urging both sides to "exercise restraint and to take measures for cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation." (ANI)

Also Read: More deaths reported as Thailand and Cambodia border clashes continue