Russia hits Ukraine port, Zaporizhia rail yard in overnight drone strikes

KYIV: Russia launched overnight drone strikes targeting key infrastructure in Ukraine, hitting the main Black Sea port in the southern city of Odesa and a railway facility in the Zaporizhia region, according to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba. In Odesa, the attacks caused significant damage to port infrastructure, including berths, storage areas, railway lines, and facilities used by port operators, Kuleba said in a statement posted on X on Wednesday. Separately, a strike on a rail sorting yard at the Zaporizhia-Live station resulted in the death of an assistant train driver. The main driver was injured and is currently receiving medical care in hospital. Kuleba condemned the strikes, describing them as further evidence that Russia is targeting civilians. He said those affected were ordinary workers carrying out their duties and helping maintain the country’s essential services. (Agencies)

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