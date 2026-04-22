One year after Pahalgam attack, report says terror networks still find refuge in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is attempting to reshape its global image by positioning itself as a mediator in tensions involving the United States and Iran. However, a recent report argues that this effort contrasts sharply with the reality that the country continues to function as a safe haven for terrorist organisations. The analysis highlights that such groups are not isolated actors but part of a broader, deeply embedded system that sustains violence in the region.

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians, is cited as a key example of this pattern. The attack, carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), demonstrated the systematic targeting of civilians. Victims were reportedly segregated based on religion before being killed, underscoring the calculated and ideological nature of the violence. According to the report, this was not a one-off incident but part of a continuing strategy to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt peace efforts.

The report emphasizes that terrorism in this context is not merely a tactical tool but a structural component of a long-term policy. It argues that extremist groups are used deliberately to maintain regional tension and hinder stability. This is further supported by ongoing incidents of violence within Pakistan itself. In early 2026, multiple attacks—including a mosque bombing that killed 31 people, a blast targeting police personnel that killed seven, and coordinated attacks in Balochistan causing 36 deaths—demonstrate that terrorism remains a persistent issue.

These developments come at a time when Jammu and Kashmir has shown signs of relative stability, including successful elections and economic progress. The resurgence of terrorist activity is seen as an attempt to reverse these gains. The report contrasts this progress with conditions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which it describes as underdeveloped.

Another concerning trend is the evolution of terrorist financing. Groups are increasingly using encrypted digital transactions, including cryptocurrencies and digital wallets, making it harder for authorities to track funding sources. This shift enhances their operational capabilities and global connectivity.

Overall, the report concludes that these groups are evolving into more structured and socially embedded entities, capable of sustaining radicalisation and violence over time, thereby posing an ongoing threat to regional security. (IANS)

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