Opportunity must be shared equitably among WTO members: Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has emphasised that WTO discussions must address the asymmetries from the Uruguay Round, underlining the importance of all members having a fair opportunity to build productive capacity, create employment, and participate meaningfully in global trade. The minister said that the multilateral trading system must ensure that innovation, development and opportunity are shared equitably among Members. He also stated India's commitment to engage constructively so that the WTO remains central to global trade.

Goyal, who is attending the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Yaounde, Cameroon, also met several world leaders on the sidelines of the event, including US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. "Exchanged views on the WTOMC14 agenda, next steps in the India-US BTA negotiations and explored ways to further deepen our economic cooperation and bilateral trade ties," Goyal said about his meeting with Greer. (IANS)

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