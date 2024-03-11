Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer Dominates Show; RRR Scenes Steals Spotlight

GUWAHATI: After a long wait of 22 years, filmmaker Christopher Nolan finally ended his Oscar drought by winning his first-ever Academy Awards at the 96th ceremony for “Oppenheimer”, which was also declared the best picture.
Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor Oscar for his remarkable portrayal of American Physicist J Oppenheimer in the acclaimed 2023 biopic, while Emma Stone was honored as Best Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in “Poor Things”.
Robert Downey Jr, a three-time Academy Award nominee, secured his first Oscar win for his portrayal of US official Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.
During this year’s Academy Awards, a thrilling action scene starring Indian actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR was included in a montage paying tribute to the contributions of stunt coordinators to global cinema.
The official X handle of RRR also shared the clip from the ceremony. They wrote: “And again, a sweet surprise for us… Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema.”
The movie "Poor Things" received acclaim in various categories, winning for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hair. In the music realm, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell secured the Best Original Song award for "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie," while "Oppenheimer" took home the Best Original Score award.
India's official entry, '2018: Everyone Is A Hero,' did not receive a nomination, while 'To Kill A Tiger' was a contender for Best Documentary Feature but ultimately lost to '20 Days In Mariupol.'
Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, director and lead star of 'Barbie', were notably overlooked, as was Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'. 'Godzilla Minus One' received recognition for Best Visual Effects.
The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony for the fourth time, with past winners returning to present awards in their respective categories.
The event was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India, offering viewers the chance to experience the glitz and glamour of the star-studded affair.
"Oppenheimer" swept the awards, triumphing in categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing. Emma Stone secured the Best Actress award for her role in "Poor Things," marking her second Oscar win following her 2017 success in "La La Land."
The Oscars 2023 winner list:
Best Picture – Oppenheimer
Best Actor – Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Emma Stone for Poor Things,
Best Actor in Supporting Role – Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
Best Director – Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
Best Animated Feature Film – The Boy and the Heron
Best Adapted Screenplay – American Fiction
Best Original Screenplay – Anatomy of a Fall
Best Cinematography – Oppenheimer
Best Costume Design – Poor Things
Best Documentary Feature Film – 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short Film – The Last Repair Shop
Best Film Editing – Oppenheimer
Best International Feature Film – The Zone of Interest
Best Makeup and Hairstyling – Poor Things
Best Original Score – Oppenheimer
Best Original Song – What I Was Made For? from Barbie
Best Production Design – Poor Things
Best Animated Short Film – WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Live Action Short Film – The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Sound – The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects – Godzilla Minus One
