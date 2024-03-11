Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer Dominates Show; RRR Scenes Steals Spotlight

GUWAHATI: After a long wait of 22 years, filmmaker Christopher Nolan finally ended his Oscar drought by winning his first-ever Academy Awards at the 96th ceremony for “Oppenheimer”, which was also declared the best picture.

Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor Oscar for his remarkable portrayal of American Physicist J Oppenheimer in the acclaimed 2023 biopic, while Emma Stone was honored as Best Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in “Poor Things”.

Robert Downey Jr, a three-time Academy Award nominee, secured his first Oscar win for his portrayal of US official Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.