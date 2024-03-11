New Delhi: Plea Filed in Supreme Court To Halt Centre’s Appointment of New Election Commissioner

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to prevent the Central government from appointing a new election commissioner under the recently enacted Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Terms of Office) Act, 2023.

Following Arun Goel’s sudden resignation as election commissioner, reducing the three-member poll panel to just one member ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Jaya Thakur has filed the petition.

Thakur’s petition requests the Supreme Court to direct the center to follow the guidelines outlined in a previous Supreme Court judgment.