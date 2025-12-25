Osman Hadi’s family says ‘Interim government can’t avoid responsibility for murder’

DHAKA: The brother of slain Inqilab Moncho Convenor Sharif Osman bin Hadi has held the Mohammad Yunus led interim government responsible for the murder. Sharif Omar bin Hadi said “the interim government cannot avoid responsibility” for his murder and will ultimately face trial for failing to protect him, reported bdnews24.

Sharif Omar bin Hadi noted that because the murder occurred while the current administration held state power, they cannot escape liability and must eventually stand trial, whether it be today or in a decade. Omar Hadi claimed that following the killing, attempts were being made to disrupt the general elections, reported bdnews24.

Omar also accused authorities of trying to exploit the murder to “sabotage” the election, a move he vowed would never succeed. He added that Hadi had insisted that the country hold elections in February and had actively prepared for it on the ground, but his murder was intended to hinder the process. The Hadi family’s accusations follows the assertion by former Bangladesh PM Sheik Hasina who squarely blamed the interim government for the spiral of violence.

In an interview with ANI, Sheikh Hasina said that the killing of Osman Hadi was a reflection of the lawlessness under the present interim government.

“This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus. Violence has become the norm while the interim government either denies it or is powerless to stop it. Such incidents destabilize Bangladesh internally but also our relationships with neighbours who are watching with justified alarm. India sees the chaos, the persecution of minorities, and the erosion of everything we built together. When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses. This is the reality of Yunus’ Bangladesh,” she said. (ANI)

