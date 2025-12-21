Sharif Osman Hadi’s funeral concludes in Dhaka amid state mourning

Dhaka: The funeral prayer service for Sharif Osman Hadi recently concluded in Bangladesh. The prayer service drew a large crowd to pray for the Inqilab Moncho convenor. In accordance with the family's wishes, Hadi was buried beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

From early morning, mourners arrived in groups at Manik Mia Avenue and soon the thoroughfare in front of Parliament was filled with people. Some in the crowd draped themselves in the national flag while others chanted slogans demanding justice for Hadi's killing.

Saturday is being observed as a day of state mourning following Hadi's death, with national flags flown at half-mast and special prayers held at places of worship. It was also a day of relative calm in the capital after two days of protests by supporters of the Inqilab Moncho. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Govt Approves Ban On TLP Under Anti-Terrorism Act