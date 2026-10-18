Our shared ground exceeds our differences: India calls for balanced climate

NEW YORK: India has called for balanced and equitable climate action ahead of COP31, stressing the need for greater climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building for developing countries while respecting their national circumstances and development priorities.

Soumya Nair, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on Friday (local time) delivered India's statement at a special event convened by the President of the UN General Assembly (PGA) ahead of COP31, entitled 'A Planet Fit for the Future: Restoring Trust through Climate Action'.

In the statement shared by India at the UN in New York in a post on X, Nair said, "As India emphasised at Pre-COP in Fiji, our shared ground exceeds our differences. COP31 must restore trust through balanced implementation."

"Implementation must respect national circumstances and development imperatives, with practical support enabling developing countries to pursue nationally determined climate pathways," she added.

Highlighting India's priorities, Nair said that greater finance, technology transfer and capacity-building were essential for enhancing climate ambition.

"The Article 9.1 work program under the Paris Agreement should advance developed countries' finance obligations, addressing scope and modalities first. Article 6 cooperation can mobilise additional resources," she said.

She further called on COP31 to advance the "Bellm Technology Implementation Program" and remove barriers to technology transfer.

On climate adaptation, Nair stressed that the global goal on adaptation must serve vulnerable communities and be supported by predictable and accessible finance, technology and capacity-building, without becoming overly technical or imposing additional reporting burdens.

"India is finalizing its first national adaptation plan," she said, adding that the country had demonstrated climate-resilient agricultural technologies in 448 villages across 151 vulnerable districts.

She also highlighted India's Jal Shakti Abhiyan programme, which strengthens water conservation and rainwater harvesting.

On just transition, Nair called for the operationalisation of a mechanism grounded in equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC).

"COP31 should operationalise the just transition mechanism grounded in equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, safeguarding livelihoods and nationally determined development pathways," she said. (ANI)

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